Srinagar, Dec 26 : The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted a 16-member committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union territory.

According to on order,, the committee will be headed by Financial Commissioner (additional chief secretary), home department, J&K.

“In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organizations to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Committee to oversee the preparations related to G20 event in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order—(KNO)