Jammu and kashmir
16 gamblers arrested in Parimpora; Rs 5.76 lakh stake money recovered

Srinagar: Police have arrested 16 gamblers during a raid in Parimpora area of Srinagar and recovered Rs 5.76 lakh stake money from them.

A police official said that raid was carried based on a specific information and besides money and gold, gambling cards were also recovered.

 

Those arrested include Ashiq Hussain Of Saida Kadal Srinagar, Ali Mohammad Bhat of Gund-Hassi Bhat,
Mohammad Younis Zargar of Hawal Srinagar, Mudasir Ahmad sheikh of Chanapora, Sajad Ahmad Wani of Shopian, Tanveer Ahmed Wani of Shopian, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Dalgate, , Mohammad Ramzan of Pulwama, Altaf Ahmad Bhat of Saida Kadal, Firdous Ahmad Sofi of Saida Kadal, Farooq Ahmad Shah of Bohri Kadal, Parvaiz Ahmad Ganai of Ibrahim Colony Bemina, Ghulam Ahmad of Fatai Kadal, Asif Ahmad of Nowgam, Fayaz Ahmad Rather Ahrambagh and Mohammad Shoib Bhat of Bemina Srinagar.

Meanwhile police has registered an FIR NO. 274/2021 U/S 13 Gambling Act in this regard..(GNS)


