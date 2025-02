Jammu: Atleast fifteen pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi were injured in a an accident near Jumbo Zoo area of Jammu district on Tuesday.

Officials told that a vehicle carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims met with an accident on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today.

In this incident fifteen pilgrims sustained injuries and where shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.More details are awaited.(GNS)