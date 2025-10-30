‘14,000 MTs of apples moved from Valley via rail network’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government said that around 14,000 metric tonnes of apples, equivalent to nine lakh boxes, have been transported from the Valley to outside markets through railway services this season.

Minister In charge Agriculture Production Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Departments said the introduction of rail transport eased the movement of horticulture produce and provided a cost-effective alternative to road transport.

The service connected major fruit and vegetable markets of the Valley to terminal markets across the country, including Delhi.

During the recent road block period, 1,25,376 apple boxes worth Rs 10.03 crore were dispatched by train from Budgam and Anantnag to Jammu and Adarsh Nagar, Delhi.

The Minister said regular coordination is being maintained with the Traffic Police, Transport Department and district administrations to ensure smooth transport of fruit-laden vehicles along the National Highway. In cases of truck shortages, the government has arranged additional vehicles through JKSRTC.

The Mughal Road has also been made operational as an alternate route to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of fruit trucks during disruptions on the main highway.