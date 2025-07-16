14 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals 

SRINAGAR, JULY 16: In continuation of its ongoing drive against illegal mining, Police in Ganderbal Seized 06 Tippers involved in the illegal extraction/transportation of minerals. These vehicles (tippers) were seized in various areas of the district within the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, Police in Kulgam have intensified efforts to combat illegal mining activities and have seized 08 vehicles used in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals besides, arresting 08 persons involved in the commission of crime.

Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Qaimoh seized 06 Dumpers and 02 tippers bearing registration numbers JK14B-5645, JK03B-2234, JK03G-3214, JK05F-7211, JK03L-4788, JK19A-2088, JK13J-7160 and JK13D-8811 and arrested eight drivers.

Accordingly, cases vide FIR Nos 52, 53 & 54/2025 under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Qaimoh and further investigation is going on in all cases.