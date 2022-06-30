Srinagar: Traffic snarls in Jammu and Kashmir are bound to be a permanent feature as the union territory has recorded a 100 percent vehicle population in the last 14 years

Jammu and Kashmir grapple to control the vehicular traffic as it continues to witness a steady rise in public and private vehicles.

According to the official figures of the Traffic Department, the number of vehicles in J&K was 6,68, 445 in 2008.

In 2010, 2011, and 2012, it increased to 10.34, 11.92, and 11.98 percent respectively. The number of vehicles reached 9,16,898 by 2012.

Around 14 lakh vehicles are now registered in Jammu and Kashmir indicating a 100 percent increase in the last 14 years.

Further, the data shows the share of private cars and two-wheelers in the total number of vehicles registered in the last five decades is almost 7 lakhs. Out of these, car registration that has taken place is 3,11,608 while the registration number of two-wheelers is 3,85,672.

A senior official of the Traffic Department Jammu and Kashmir said there has been a considerable increase in the number of private vehicles.

“Although we don’t have a formal survey as of now, there has been a huge increase in cars and two-wheelers,” he said.

He said the traffic police have increased the crackdown on two-wheelers who are engaged in over-speeding and traffic violations.

“We have increased our sensitization drive on road safety. Besides, we frequently penalize the drivers for violations including triple riding and not wearing helmets. We will not tolerate any violation and bikers who violate rules. They have to face action until the city becomes free of traffic violations, “said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, recently directed the officers of civil administration and police to devise a better traffic management plan within 15 days. He asked them to carry out a scientific study of all the bottlenecks to come up with lasting solutions.

Chief Secretary underscored the need of having short, mid, and long-term solutions for the traffic woes. His directions and follow-up actions are expected to change the traffic scene for the better in the coming times.