14 KU professors recognised among world’s top scientists

SRINAGAR SEPTEMBER 18: The University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday announced that fourteen (14) of its professors have been included in the prestigious list of the world’s top 2 percent most widely cited scientists for 2024, the data released by the Stanford University reveals.

“This achievement not only highlights the individual brilliance of our professors but also reinforces Kashmir University’s position as a leading institution in the realm of higher education and research,” an official spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

The scientists who have achieved this prestigious recognition include — Prof Farooq A Masoodi (Food Technology); Prof Shakeel A Romshoo (Earth Sciences); Prof Ghulam Jeelani (Earth Sciences); Prof Manzoor A Shah (Botany); Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem (Mathematics); Prof Imtiyaz Ahmad (Zoology); Prof Firdous Ahmad Khanday (Biotechnology); Dr Manzoor A Mir (Bioresources); Dr Shabir A Parah (Electronics); Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday (Electronics); Dr Adil Gani (Food Technology); Dr Idrees Ahmad (Food Technology); Dr Faheem A Sheikh (Nanotechnology) and Dr Mudasir Ahmad (Food Technology).

This year’s report, which updates a list first released in 2019, includes bibliometric data on over 1,80,000 researchers worldwide, emphasising the outstanding contributions of these scholars in their respective fields. “The list of top scientists is released every year created by Stanford experts on the basis of standardised citation indicators like information on citations, h-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator,” the statement read.

In her congratulatory message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, acknowledged the relentless pursuit of knowledge and innovation by the distinguished faculty. “Their contributions not only elevate our university’s standing but also enrich the global academic community,” she reiterated.

KU Dean Research, Prof M Sultan Bhat, said that varsity’s professors have consistently demonstrated excellence in research. “Their inclusion in this prestigious list is a reflection of their hardwork and dedication. We are immensely proud of their achievements,” Prof Sultan maintained.

KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, underlined the repeated recognition of the faculty in the top echelons of global science as “a source of great pride for the University of Kashmir and the region as well”. “It inspires all of us to continue striving for excellence,” Prof Naseer said.

The University of Kashmir has witnessed a significant rise in the number of scientists featured in the prestigious Stanford University rankings increase from 9 in 2022 to 11 in 2023 and an impressive 14 in 2024.