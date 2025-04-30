14 Killed After Massive Fire Erupts In Hotel

A massive fire broke out early Tuesday at Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata, leaving at least 14 people dead, police confirmed. The blaze, which erupted around 8:15 AM, has since been brought under control, said Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma.

“Fourteen bodies have been recovered and multiple people rescued. A special probe team has been constituted to investigate the incident,” he added. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Union Minister and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar called for immediate rescue efforts and demanded stricter enforcement of fire safety norms.

“I urge the state administration to ensure safety, medical aid, and a thorough review of fire protocols,” he posted on X.

West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar also criticized the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, alleging negligence in safety enforcement.

“This is a tragic incident. Many remain trapped. There were no safety measures. The corporation must be held accountable,” Sarkar told ANI.