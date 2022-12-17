As many as 14 J&K bowlers have registered for the upcoming IPL mini-auction. Overall, 21 players from Jammu and Kashmir will go under the hammer.

Fast bowler from J&K Umran Malik has already made a mark from himself by debuting for Team India after featuring in the IPL. As the auctions are just a week away, more players from J&K can look forward to make it to the IPL.The likes of Mujtaba Yousuf, Basit Bashir Sharukh Dar, and Yudhvir Charak are some notable pacers from the J&K region participating in the IPL auction. Most of the seamers in the list have attended multiple trials and the likes of Basit Bashir and Sharukh Dar have already served as net bowlers for Punjab Kings and SRH respectively in the previous edition.

Inching closer to the day everyone’s waiting for ⏳



Just 7️⃣ days to go now for the #TATAIPLAuction 2023! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/A2NJclK510 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2022

The J&K players in the auction list include: Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Charak, Basit Bashir, Rasikh Dar, Waseem Khanday, Avinash Singh, Aman Sharma, Fazil Makaya, Ateev Saini, Shahrukh Dar, Lone Muzaffar, Auqib Dar, Asad Jamil Ahmed, Aashish Bhatt, Gourav Koul, Rajeev Singh, Mohd. Wasim, Sampark Gupta.