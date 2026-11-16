

Jammu: Jammu Police has busted an alleged cheating racket that attempted to manipulate the JKSSB Finance Assistant examination by using wireless communication devices, arresting 14 persons, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the SSP said the examination was conducted peacefully on Saturday, despite an attempt by a group to compromise the examination process and provide unfair advantage to selected candidates.

He said police had received specific inputs about the planned use of unfair means and constituted teams to identify and track the suspects. Four groups involved in the alleged operation were identified and arrested at different examination centres around the commencement of the examination.

Police recovered wireless sets and mobile phones from the accused. Subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrest of candidates allegedly linked to the racket after the examination concluded.

Explaining the modus operandi, Singh said the network had planned a two-way operation, with one team inside examination halls and another stationed outside. The question paper or selected questions were to be transmitted outside, where answers would be worked out and communicated back to candidates through wireless devices.

The SSP said police made targeted arrests without disturbing the examination, in which thousands of candidates appeared.

Three FIRs have been registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SDPO Domana under the supervision of SP Rural, has been constituted to investigate the case and identify the entire network.

So far, 14 persons have been arrested, eight wireless sets recovered, around 22 mobile phones seized and five four-wheelers taken into custody.

Singh said the investigation was underway to ascertain the source of the electronic gadgets and how they were planned to be used inside examination centres. He added that no criminal background of the arrested persons had emerged so far.