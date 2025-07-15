136 Sheep Stolen in Midnight Heist in South Kashmir

Kulgam, July 15: In a brazen act of livestock theft, unknown thieves stole 136 sheep from a shepherd’s enclosure in the Zirh Chak Yurkhoshpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district during the dead of night, sending shockwaves through the local pastoral community.

The sheep belonged to Saddam Gujjar, a shepherd from Churt village, who was tending to the livestock when the theft occurred under the cover of darkness. Local sources said that the incident took place silently and swiftly, with the thieves managing to flee with the herd without raising suspicion.

Following the theft, three of the stolen sheep were later recovered from the Sangran, Nawa, and Bonigam areas. According to locals, these sheep likely escaped from the custody of the thieves during transit.

The stolen livestock includes animals owned by several residents of Churt village, including Shiraz Ahmad Bhat, Waheed Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Rafiq Ahmad Shah, Hamidullah Teli, Hamidullah Bhat, Rasikh Ahmad Lone, Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, and others.

The police have begun investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the theft. [KNT]