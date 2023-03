Srinagar, Mar 31 : A teenage girl was found hanging at her residence in Lajoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said that 13-year-old girl was found hanging inside her home in Lajoora today.

He said that her body was later taken to CHC Lajoora by locals.

Meanwhile, police have started inquest proceedings in this regard—(KNO)