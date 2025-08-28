13 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals

BANDIPORA, AUGUST 28: In continuation of its ongoing drive against illegal mining, Police in Handwara alongwith Geology & Mining Department seized 13 vehicles (05 Tippers and 08 Tractors) involved in the illegal extraction/transportation of minerals.

These vehicles were illegally involved in transportation of mineral and were seized accordingly. This proactive approach to curb illegal mining has been actively taken up by Police and Geology & Mining Department, thereby ensuring the individuals involved in such illegal activities are legally prosecuted. These seizures highlight the commitment of J&K Police towards acting tough against these violators.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding illegal mining activities in their neighbourhood. J&K Police assures strict action against the violators as per law,” said a police statement.