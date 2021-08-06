Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
13 hospitalized after consuming forest mushroom in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: At least 13 persons have been hospitalized after consuming forest mushrooms at Banjar Basti Gutlibagh area of centeral Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Official sources said that soon after villagers consume the forest variety of mushrooms, commonly known as ‘Jangal Hedar’, they complained of vomiting, diarrhea and other reactions.

 

They said at least 13 people complained of same problems following which they were admitted at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Ganderbal.

“Of them, eight persons have been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment,” sources said—(KNO)


