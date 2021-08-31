1,200 year old Durga sculpture recovered in Budgam; handed over to Archeology dept: Police

Srinagar: J&K police Tuesday said it recovered an ancient sculpture from Budgam’s Khansahib area Monday afternoon and upon examination by the experts have established that it is around 1,200 years old .

A police spokesperson said the sculpture was found from Jhelum at Pandrethan Srinagar by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on August 13.

A team of officers team of department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government were called for examination of the recovered sculpture.

The team, as per the police spokesperson, reported to District Police Office Budgam on Tuesday and established that the sculpture is that of goddess Durga which dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD (about 1200 years old).

“The sculpture is 12”x08” carved in a black stone. This sculpture is of goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants,” the spokesperson said.

The sculpture was formally handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums J&K Government and his team by SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan.