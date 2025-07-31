1,200 KG Rotten Meat Seized, Destroyed in Srinagar by Food Safety Dept

Srinagar: In a major crackdown on unsafe food practices, the Food Safety Department Srinagar, in coordination with the Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO), on Thursday seized and destroyed 1,200 kilograms of rotten meat stored for distribution in the city.

Officials told that the raid was conducted on specific intelligence inputs about the storage of stale and foul-smelling meat. A team led by Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety ICLC, and Yameen Ul Nabi, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, along with Food Safety Officers, found the consignment unfit for human consumption.

“The meat was destroyed on the spot under strict supervision to ensure it did not reach the market. Legal action has been initiated against the concerned Food Business Operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act,” an official said.

The department warned that strict action would be taken against any Food Business Operator violating food safety norms. “This drive is being carried out as per the directions of Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed and Commissioner FDA Smt. Smita Sethi to ensure safe food for consumers,” the official added.

Citizens have been urged to report cases of food adulteration or unhygienic practices by calling the department’s helpline at 104.