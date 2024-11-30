12 years, 20 surgeries: Gritty Srinagar acid attack victim makes her presence felt

Srinagar, 29 Nov: Twelve years ago, Rukaya’s life took a horrific turn. On her way to teach students at a Srinagar school, she became the victim of an acid attack.

“Initially, the prognosis seemed bleak, with many doubting my chances of ever regaining a semblance of normalcy. People used to stay I won’t. My mother’s support gave me hope and the same hope turned into my strength,” she said

She said that her turning point came when her case gained media attention, propelling her to Delhi, where a new chapter in her journey began.

Praising the doctors for infusing a new life in her, she said that they fought for her recovery as if it were their battle.

According to Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan, she underwent more than 20 laser surgeries, with each procedure a new step toward rebuilding her face and her confidence.

She said that the emotional toll on her and her family was immense. “My mother even told me they would sell our home to fund my treatment,” she shared, her voice heavy with emotion.

Dr. Shahin Nooreyezdan said an emotional connection was required between doctors, patients, and their families.

“This is not normal burn treatment,” he said. “It is a stressful and deeply emotional process that involves a huge team effort. Our priority was to save her life and then focus on her recovery.”

Rukaya’s resilience is now an inspiration to others. Today, she is a government employee. Initially hesitant to join, she eventually integrated herself so well that her colleagues could not imagine her absence. “I have gained strength from the last 12 years,” she said. “Now, I advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Speaking about the rising domestic violence cases, Rukaya said she wants to become a voice for the voiceless and that those victims of domestic violence should come forward to speak and raise their voices against injustice or domestic violence endured upon them