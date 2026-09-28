12-year-old boy killed in leopard attack

Kupwara, Sep 28: A 12-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a leopard in the Marsary area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, officials said.

An official said that the boy was attacked by a leopard at Marsary Kupwara during the intervening night.

He said the boy sustained serious wounds in the attack and succumbed to his injuries, following which locals recovered his body from a nearby forest area. He was identified as Ayan Ashraf (12), son of Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Zonrashi Chowkibal.

Meanwhile, locals have urged the Wildlife Department to take immediate steps to prevent further attacks, while cognizance has been taken up in the matter. (KNO)