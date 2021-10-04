12 JKP officers inducted into IPS

Srinagar, Oct 4: The Government of India (GoI) on Monday ordered induction of 12 Jammu and Kashmir police officers into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The officers include Shakti Kumar Pathak, Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Dr. Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Ms. Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo.

“The officers will remain on probation for one year as per rule of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 and the officers will obtain induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954 as amended dated 10.05.2011,” reads an order by A. K. Saran, Director (Police), MHA.

While the appointments take effect immediately, the same are subjected to the outcome of a case titled Sheikh Abdul Rehman & Ors. Vs. Department of Home, Jammu & Kashmir under adjudication before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu Bench, reads the order. (GNS)