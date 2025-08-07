11th National Handloom Day celebrated at Anantnag

ANANTNAG, AUGUST 07: The 11th National Handloom Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and pride at Akad Anantnag today, bringing together female artisans and craftswomen from various parts of the district.

The event was aimed at recognizing the contributions of the handloom and handicraft sector and encouraging its growth as a key pillar of Kashmir’s cultural and economic identity. The programme witnessed active participation from women weavers and artisans who showcased their traditional skills and products. The speakers on the occasion highlighted the significance of National Handloom Day in reviving and promoting indigenous handloom crafts, while also acknowledging the sector’s vast potential in generating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

General Manager, District Industries Centre Anantnag, Nazia Hassan, holding the additional charge of Assistant Director, Handicrafts & Handloom Anantnag was the chief guest of the event. Speaking on the occasion, she underscored the government’s commitment to uplifting the handloom and handicrafts sector.

She said, “There is immense potential in the Handloom and Handicrafts sector of Kashmir, not only for preserving our heritage but also for providing sustainable employment, especially to women. The government is working tirelessly to upgrade the sector to international standards and provide artisans with the necessary support, training, and market linkages.”