11 dead as weather havoc continues in Reasi, Ramban

Jammu, Aug 30: Eleven people, including seven members of a family, were killed in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Reasi and Ramban districts.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under a series of cloudbursts and landslides since August 14. With the latest incidents, 130 people have lost their lives and 140 were injured in Jammu, while 32 pilgrims are still missing.

On Saturday morning, a landslide flattened a house in the remote Badder village in Reasi district, killing seven members of a family, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad (38), his wife Wazira Begum (35), and their sons Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohd Mustafa (11), Mohd Adil (8), Mohd Mubarak (6), and Mohd Wasim (5).

Nazir and his family were asleep when their house on a hill slope came under the debris brought down by the landslide, burying them alive, the officials said, adding the locals frantically searched the debris and were later joined by police, but only managed to pull out the bodies.

In Ramban district, four people, including two brothers, died after a cloudburst struck a remote village, damaging two houses and a school. The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, around 11.30 pm on Friday.

“Bodies of four people were recovered from underneath the debris after a hectic search by rescuers, comprising local volunteers, police, and SDRF,” Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, said.

Khan, along with Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, reached the site in the early hours to supervise the rescue and relief operation.

The officials identified the deceased as Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother Dwarka Nath (55), niece Virta Devi (26), and their guest Om Raj (38), a resident of Banshara in Rajgarh. The rescuers are searching for Sharma’s sister-in-law, Bidya Devi (55).

“The cloudburst happened on the hilltop village near the primary school and created a fast-flowing stream through the Drubla-Gudgram village, washing away two residential houses, a cowshed, and the school building,” Ajay Kumar, a local, said.

He lauded the district administration and the quick reaction team of local volunteers led by Bashir Ahmad Magray for the prompt response to the calamity.

“The district administration is on high alert and is extending all possible assistance to the affected families,” Khan said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the incidents and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

Taking note of the incessant heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories.

Abdullah has instructed the departments concerned to remain vigilant, coordinate closely with each other, and take every precautionary measure to safeguard lives during the ongoing inclement weather.

In a post on X, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the devastation caused by the cloudburst and rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured affected people of providing them with all possible assistance.

According to the meteorological department, Bhaderwah town in Doda district recorded the highest 51.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, followed by Katra 42 mm, Kathua 32 mm, and Batote-Ramban 16.8 mm.

It has forecast moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Samba, and Udhampur till 9 pm on Saturday and warned of likely flashfloods or landslides at a few vulnerable places.