A family in Karnataka celebrated the birthday of their pet dog in a grand manner.

The dog named Krish belongs to Shivappa Yalappa, a village panchayat member in Belagavi. Krish’s birthday was celebrated in such a grand manner that his owner arranged for a 100 kilogram cake and a huge feast on the occasion.

According to reports, the owner arranged 3 quintals of chicken, 1 quintal egg, and 50 kg of vegetarian meals for 5,000 people in the village.

The celebration took place in Tukkanatti village in Moodalagi Taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday. The dog was taken out on a parade after the cake was cut. The villagers participated and enjoyed the procession. Mardi arranged this grand affair because once a new member of the village had made derogatory remarks, saying that the panchayat members ate like dogs during their term. He thought this was a befitting reply to the comment.