100 Kg Rotten Fish Seized at Srinagar Airport; Seller Arrested

Budgam: Budgam Police, in coordination with the Food Safety Department, on Saturday seized 100 kilograms of rotten fish from a seller at Humhama Chowk, Srinagar. The fish, packed in two parcels, was being transported from Srinagar International Airport to the seller’s shop.

In a statement , Police said, The accused, identified as Mehdi Hasan Lashkar, son of Attaullah Lashkar of Hawgul Dori, West Bengal, and currently residing at Safa Kadal Chowk, Srinagar, was arrested on the spot. An FIR (No. 263/2025) has been registered under relevant provisions of law at Police Station Budgam. Legal action under Sections 271, 272, and 275 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 has also been initiated.

The District Administration has constituted Flying Squads comprising officials from multiple departments, including police, to monitor the sale and transportation of unsafe food items. Police have also set up nakas at key entry points to curb such malpractices.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and report any violations to the nearest police station to ensure food safety and public health. (KNC)