100-day anti-drug drive only beginning, war on narco-terror to continue: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Jammu and Kashmir’s fight against drugs and narco-terror has entered a decisive phase, asserting that the 100-day ‘Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan’ was only the beginning of a sustained mission and warning drug traffickers that they would face the strictest action under the law.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 100-day campaign at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, the Lieutenant Governor, according to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), began his address by paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the recent flash floods in Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the situation and assured all possible assistance from the Government of India to the affected families. He said the civil administration, police and other agencies were working round the clock to minimise hardships and ensure timely relief, while a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the victims.

Turning to the anti-drug campaign, the Lieutenant Governor said the fight against narcotics was far from over.

“The 100-day campaign is only the beginning. Our battle has not ended. The road ahead is long and challenging, and we have to move forward with greater resolve,” he said.

Sinha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan four years ago, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been continuously reviewing anti-drug efforts with states and Union Territories to strengthen the nationwide campaign.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police had been taking sustained action against narcotics for years, but the growing number of young people falling prey to drug addiction prompted the administration to launch a focused 100-day campaign across the Union Territory.

Recalling his outreach during the campaign, Sinha said he travelled across all 20 districts and interacted with families devastated by drug addiction.

“I saw the pain of parents, the suffering of mothers and the hope in families waiting for their loved ones to return to normal life. In my six years in Jammu and Kashmir, I have never witnessed a public movement of this scale,” he said.

Describing the initiative as a people’s movement, the Lieutenant Governor said what began as a government campaign gradually transformed into a mass movement with active participation from people across Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the achievements of the campaign, Sinha said authorities registered 20,292 FIRs, dismantled 92 drug networks, identified 4,474 drug hotspots, and attached properties worth Rs 188.9 crore linked to the narcotics trade.

He said stringent action under the PIT-NDPS Act was also initiated against drug traffickers. Recommendations were made for suspension or cancellation of 884 driving licences, 687 vehicle registration certificates, impounding of 64 passports, suspension of eight arms licences, and withdrawal of security cover in eligible cases involving drug offences.

Issuing a stern warning to drug traffickers, Sinha said the government was determined to dismantle the entire narco-terror ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is the final warning to those who believe they can escape the law. Those who destroy the lives of our youth by selling drugs deserve the strictest punishment. If you ruin someone else’s life, the law will not spare you either,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the public to actively support the campaign by sharing information about drug peddlers with the police.

“The time has come for civil society to isolate those involved in drug trafficking. Public participation is essential to eliminate this social evil and build a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He also stressed the need to strengthen rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities, saying people battling addiction must be supported in returning to normal life. He underscored the crucial role of mothers and women in protecting young people from the menace of drugs and ensuring the campaign’s long-term success.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolve to eradicate the narcotics menace, Sinha said that just as the country was moving decisively against Left Wing Extremism, it was equally committed to eliminating the drug trade and its terror links.

Reiterating that the campaign would continue with greater intensity in the coming months, the Lieutenant Governor said:

“This is not the end of the campaign. It is only the beginning. Together, we will continue this mission until Jammu and Kashmir is free from the menace of drugs.”