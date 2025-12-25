10 yrs of Modi Govt ended security threats: HM

Panchkula: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government stands like a rock with the states in their fight against drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and organised crime.

Shah said that a few years ago, there were three big challenges in the country in the matter of law and order — left-wing extremism, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and armed groups in the northeast.

“But after 10 years from the formation of the Modi government, there is peace in these three areas, and the country is safe on these three fronts,” he claimed. Shah was addressing the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Recruit Basic Course (RBC) Batch-93 here.

Addressing the recruits, he said, “Your leadership is ready for it, and you will have to strengthen the hands of your leadership.”

“We stand like a rock with the states,” he said, referring to the Union government.

He said that the role of forensic science under the new criminal laws has been decided.

“In crimes in which punishment is more than seven years, a visit by forensic experts to the scene of the crime has been made compulsory, and the main objective of this is to ensure punishment for the guilty,” he said.

Shah told the constables that they were joining the police force at a time when the Colonial-era laws had been replaced by the new criminal laws.

He said the batch is the first from Haryana since the implementation of the new criminal laws.

As many as 5,061 newly trained constables formally joined the state police force from the batch.

This is the first batch in which 85 per cent youth are graduates and above, with an average age of 26, Shah said.

When Haryana was formed, it had one police range and six districts, which have now increased to five ranges and 19 districts, in addition to railway police and cyber crime, the minister said.

According to a Haryana Police statement, the recruits underwent rigorous training from December 16, 2024, to September 22, 2025.

The statement quoted A S Chawla, Director, Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, to say that the batch is noteworthy for its strong academic background.

Of the 5,061 recruits, 969 are postgraduates, 3,324 are graduates, and 768 possess Class 12 or diploma qualifications, it said.

Many recruits are proficient in Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

The programme was a part of the series of events where Shah was the chief guest.

Before the event, Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, addressed a national cooperative conference here. The Haryana Police has a strength of 77,000 police personnel. (Agencies)