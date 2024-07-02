10 Warning Signs of Dehydration

Dehydration is a condition where the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to a deficit that can impair normal bodily functions. It is particularly common in the summer due to increased temperatures and higher rates of sweating, which cause the body to lose fluids more rapidly. Preventive measures, such as drinking water regularly, staying in cool environments, and eating water-rich foods, are essential to avoid dehydration, especially during hot weather. However, let’s first understand how to identify the signs of dehydration. Read on as we share the most common signs of dehydration.

Here are some common signs of dehydration:

1. Thirst

The hypothalamus in your brain senses an increase in the concentration of salts in your blood, triggering the sensation of thirst. It occurs to encourage you to drink more fluids to restore the body’s balance.

2. Dry mouth & throat

Dry mouth and throat is caused by reduced saliva production due to a decrease in overall body fluids. The saliva production decreases as the body prioritises essential fluid use. Sip water frequently and suck on ice chips or sugar-free candies to stimulate saliva production.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Dark yellow urine

The kidneys conserve water by concentrating urine and making it darker. This is caused to reduce fluid loss and maintain blood pressure and volume. Increase your fluid intake until urine becomes light yellow or clear.

4. Fatigue

The decreased blood volume reduces the efficiency of oxygen and nutrient transport to cells, leading to tiredness. Cells function less efficiently when they are dehydrated. You are encouraged to rest and rehydrate with water or drinks containing electrolytes.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dizziness or lightheadedness

Lower blood volume can lead to decreased blood pressure, causing dizziness. Dehydration affects blood circulation and brain function which may lead to this. You must sit or lie down immediately and drink fluids slowly to restore hydration.

6. Dry skin

Dry skin is caused by reduced fluid levels in the body affect skin moisture levels. The skin loses its elasticity and becomes dry without adequate hydration. To combat this, apply moisturisers and increase fluid intake.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Decreased urination

Decreased urination occurs as the body conserves water by reducing the frequency and volume of urination. This occurs so the body can minimise fluid loss. Monitor your fluid intake and aim to drink enough water to produce light-coloured urine.

8. Headache

Dehydration can cause the brain to temporarily contract from fluid loss, leading to pain. This might happen due to reduced fluid levels affect brain function and cause headaches. Drink plenty of water and rest to reduce the headache. Over-the-counter pain relievers can also help.

9. Rapid heartbeat

The heart pumps faster to compensate for lower blood volume and maintain blood pressure. This happens to ensure adequate blood flow to vital organs despite reduced fluid levels. You must rehydrate slowly with water and rest to stabilise heart rate.

Add image caption here

10. Confusion or irritability

Confusion or irritability is caused due to electrolyte imbalances and reduced blood flow to the brain affect cognitive function. The brain requires adequate hydration to function properly. Increase fluid intake and seek a cool, shaded environment to rest.

Recognising and addressing these signs promptly can help prevent the adverse effects of dehydration and maintain overall health.