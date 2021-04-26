10 more COVID19 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: A 32-year-old man was among ten more persons who succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

They said that seven of the fresh deaths were reported from Kashmir Valley, including three persons aged between 45 to 60 years. Three deaths due to the virus were reported from Jammu last night.

They said the 32-year-old man from Shopian was admitted on April 15 at SMHS hospital and was suffering with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 45-year-old man from Muslim Peer area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town also died at SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted with bilateral CAP, the officials said.

A 50-year-old woman from Qamarwari Srinagar, admitted on April 21 with Bilateral CAP also died at SMHS hospital, they said.

A 59-year-old man from Brain Nishat Srinagar, admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral CAP, succumbed six days after he was admitted, they said.

An 82-year-old man from Pampore in Pulwama district died at the hospital, four days after he was admitted with bilateral CAP, they said.

An 85-year-old man from Safapora Bandipora died at SKIMS Soura, five days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital ahdn diagnosed to be suffering “bilateral Covid Pneumonia”, they said.

A 75-year-old man from Tangmarg died two days after he was admitted to the hospital with “critical Covid pneumonia with Hypothyroidism with BHP.”

Three deaths were reported from Jammu last night, taking the overall fatality count to 2157 in J&K—817 in Jammu and 1340 in Kashmir, they added. (GNS)