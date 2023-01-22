MONTEREY PARK: At least 10 people have died in the mass shooting that happened late Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, reports quoting, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.

Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday.

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival. The area is home to a large number of ethnic Asians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Times, citing a police source, said there were “multiple” victims. One law enforcement source told the paper there were more than a dozen casualties.

City News Service, a reputable local news wire, citing authorities, said there were dead and injured in the incident. It gave no toll.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10 p.m.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.