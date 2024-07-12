Kashmir

10-Day Summer Vacation for Kashmir Colleges Starting July 15

Agencies
The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department Friday announced summer vacation for all Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu division from July-15.

The Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar in an order said that the vacations shall be observed from July-15 to July-24.

“All the Government Degree Colleges falling in the Kashmir division and Winter zone of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with an effect from July-15-2024 to 24th July,” it reads—(KNO)

