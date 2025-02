One Person was killed after a vehicle fell into deep gorge near Battery Chashma area of Ramban district on Wednesday.

Officials said that a swift car lost its control near Battery Chashma and fell into deep gorge.

Soon a team of police and locals reached the spot and started rescue operation, during which one dead body was recovered.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Koul resident of Barhmana Jammu.

Meanwhile, rescue operation was underway when this story was being prepared.(GNS)