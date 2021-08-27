1 crore doses in a day: India achieves new vaccine milestone

Srinagar: India achieved a new milestone in its Covid vaccination drive by administering over 1 crore doses today, its highest single-day count so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the people for making the immunisation exercise a success.

“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success,” he tweeted.

Record vaccination numbers today!



Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the hard work of health workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s free vaccine for all initiative is showing results.

Data on the CoWIN portal showed that 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses had been administered on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had tweeted that the 62 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines had been administered in the country so far.

As per the CoWIN portal, over 14 crore people in the country have received both doses of Covid vaccines.

The pace of vaccination in the country picked up following a policy reversal in June when the centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 and took back control of vaccination from states.

The centre also started buying 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by companies, including 25 per cent assigned to states. Private hospitals continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs.

Walk-in registrations were also opened up to step up the pace of vaccination in the wake of concerns that digital divide and glitches on the CoWIN portal were proving to be hurdles in the immunisation exercise.