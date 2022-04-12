GANDERBAL, APRIL 12: Union Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Apurva Chandra, today visited far flung areas of Kangan Sub Division to assess outreach of DD Free Dish in the area.

During the visit, Union Secretary was accompanied by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry I&B, Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General News, All India Radio, N V Reddy, Director General, Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Rajinder Choudhry, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Deputy Director News DDK Srinagar, Qazi Salman, SDM Kangan and other officers of district administration.

To achieve the goal of reaching out to people living in far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD Free Dish, Union Secretary said that the Government has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free Dish in such areas where cable service is not available for which tendering is under process and will be completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Secretary complemented Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar for performing its duties efficiently despite many challenges in the past. He said that the Kendra is aptly representing the local culture and traditions through its programmes reaching the people with authentic information.

On the occasion, Union Secretary also interacted with the people using DD Free Dish at Margund Kangan who shared their feedback about the programmes available on various channels especially DD Kashir. They thanked the government for providing free Dish Service which has become vital in developing and promoting regional languages and meeting the aspirations of the people especially those living in far-flung areas as it has wide range of channels including entertainment and news available free of cost.