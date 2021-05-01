1.5 lakh doses of Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ on way to India today: Report

India will receive a shipment of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V later today as the first batch of 1,50,000 doses is on its way to Hyderabad from Moscow, reports said.

Another three million doses of the Russian vaccine are scheduled to arrive later in the month.

The flight carrying the consignment of Sputnik V has flown from Russia, according to diplomats based in Moscow and New Delhi, reported Hindustan Times.

The vaccines will be delivered to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has joined hands with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik V in India.

On April 13, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India became the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.

The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.