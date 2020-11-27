1.4 lakh applicants for 1500 posts: J&K Bank Banking Associate exams to begin January 1

PO Mains to be held on December 27

Srinagar: The examination for the recruitment of Banking Associates in Jammu and Kashmir Bank will commence from 1st January 2021.

As many as 1,43,763 aspirants have applied for the recruitment of 1500 vacancies advertised by the Bank.

The test, for the recruitment of the clerical staff will be conducted in nine phases across UT of J&K and in the rest of country, will conclude on January 31, 2021.

The Mains Examination for the recruitment of 350 Probationary Officers will be conducted on December 27 in a single shift.

It is pertinent to mention here the preliminary exams for recruitment of probationary officers that are currently going on will conclude on December 1st followed by Mains examination for the same scheduled on 27th December, 2020.

Notably, the exams, held through online mode, are being conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Mumbai- sponsored by Indian Banks Association, an umbrella organisation of 227 member banks- with technical expertise being facilitated by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The role of the J&K Bank is solely observatory in nature to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

The centers have been allotted to the aspirants in accordance with the preferences opted by them at the time of submission of their application forms.

A detailed notification regarding the call letters and further queries alongwith the helpline numbers will be issued separately.