1.25 lakh households receive 24×7 electricity: CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday announced a major improvement in power supply in the summer capital, stating that 108 localities in Srinagar are now receiving uninterrupted electricity round the clock, benefitting nearly 1.25 lakh households.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) for bringing an additional 83 areas of Srinagar under the 24×7 power supply regime. In a post shared by the Office of the Chief Minister on X, it was stated that the milestone was achieved following the successful trial of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), during which zero power cuts were recorded in the newly covered areas.

“With this achievement, a total of 108 areas in Srinagar are now enjoying continuous power supply, covering around 48 per cent of the city’s households,” Abdullah said, adding that similar infrastructure upgrades are being carried out in other districts to extend uninterrupted electricity supply across the Union Territory.

Officials said the RDSS, launched by the Central government in July 2021, is aimed at improving the operational efficiency and financial health of power distribution utilities, reducing technical and commercial losses, and ensuring reliable and quality power supply to consumers.

Under the scheme, KPDCL, along with other implementing agencies, has undertaken extensive modernisation works in Srinagar, including strengthening of distribution infrastructure and the installation of smart meters to curb losses and improve service delivery. The initiative is expected to play a key role in transforming the power distribution network and enhancing consumer satisfaction in the region.