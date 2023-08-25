Srinagar: Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) produced a chargesheet, before a Court in Srinagar, against eight individuals for producing fake Date of Birth (DOB) certificates during their initial appointment in Government Services’.

The spokesperson said that a charge-sheet in Case FIR No. 28/2021 of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was produced against eight accused individuals before the Court of City Munsiff Srinagar for their alleged involvement in the commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 420/511, 202, 468 & 471 of RPC.

The spokesperson said that Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from the Agriculture Production Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir (on the basis of a report generated by Director Agriculture Kashmir) alleging therein that twelve officials of said department had submitted fake D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment in Government service.

“Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2021 and investigation started.”

During investigation, the spokesperson, it has been established that eight out of the twelve accused individuals have cheated the Department by submitting fake/ forged D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment. “ As a result of the deceit they continued to remain in Government service and unlawfully derive the benefits of employment beyond their actual age of retirement on superannuation.”

“The charge-sheet has accordingly been presented against these eight accused persons in the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination”, reads the statement further.