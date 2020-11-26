‘0’ must for landline to mobile calls from Jan 15, 2021

New Delhi: From January 15, callers will have to dial numbers with prefix ‘0’ for making calls from landline to mobile phone.

Announcing the decision, the communications ministry said the move would free up sufficient numbering resources for future use, and nearly 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated as a result.

There will be no change with respect to dialling numbers for fixed-to fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls.

“All fixed to mobile calls will be dialled with prefix ‘0’ from 15 January, 2021,” a statement from the ministry said. Announcement would be fed in the fixed line switches. “This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing ‘0’,” it said.