𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗯. 𝗔𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝘆

Srinagar: Veteran broadcaster, renowned columnist, writer, author and poet Abdul Ahad Farhad passed away suddenly in Jammu.

As soon as the news of his demise spread, a wave of grief spread in the literary, journalistic and cultural circles across the region.

Abdul Ahad Farhad was an all-rounder who earned a lot of respect for his services in broadcasting and literature.

His thoughtful writing and dignified style of expression set him apart, making him a respected and admired voice of his time.

His death also proved to be a shock for the multimedia platform as Farhad hosted the literary program “Bazm Irfan”, which played a significant role in promoting literature and bringing many unknown poets to public attention.

Abdul Ahad Farhad’s mortal remains are being brought to Srinagar from Jammu. His last rites will be performed today in Soura, Srinagar.

The literary world lost a sincere, dignified, and influential voice.