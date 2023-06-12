Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated musical film “The Archies” has been generating a lot of excitement among fans.

Produced by Netflix, the movie is set to release this year and will introduce several new faces, including Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan).

Adapted from the iconic American comics “The Archies,” the film has captured the attention of audiences.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar revealed a new poster for the film, featuring the cast members sitting on and around a pink sofa in a living room. In the movie, Agastya Nanda portrays the red-headed Archie, while Suhana and Khushi play the roles of Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper, respectively. The poster has further fueled the anticipation for the film’s release.

Zoya Akhtar expressed her pleasure and honor in being asked to create the Indian adaptation of this beloved comic, which holds a special place in her childhood memories. She aims to introduce these iconic characters to a new generation while keeping the essence and nostalgia of the original comic alive.

“The Archies” is described as a coming-of-age story set in the 1960s, revolving around popular fictional teenagers such as Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The film is specifically set within the Anglo-Indian community in a magical fictional hill station called Riverdale, located in India. While some individuals on social media criticized this choice of setting, Zoya Akhtar defended her decision and emphasized her love for the Archies Comics.

Zoya Akhtar emphasized that “The Archies” is a film about friendship and is obsessed with exploring the theme of interpersonal relationships. The ensemble cast consists of seven kids, and the movie revolves around their shenanigans and the strong bond of friendship they share. Archies Comics holds a special place in Zoya Akhtar’s heart, making this project particularly meaningful to her.

The team behind “The Archies” will be attending the Netflix fan event in Brazil on June 17, where they are expected to announce the release date of the film. Fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting musical adaptation.