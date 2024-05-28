‘Zoonosis diseases’: DC calls for formulation of SOPs, task force

KUPWARA: A meeting of District Level Zoonosis Committee was held on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan at DC Office, here.

During the meeting, the DC took a comprehensive review of incidence and risk factors of infectious diseases that transfer from animals to humans especially through dog bites, their prevention, hot spots in the district, anti-rabies vaccination drive and its effectiveness. The DC meticulously evaluated the functioning of NRCP (National Rabies Control Programme) and HIP (integrated health information Portal) in the district.

CMO Kupwara, Dr. Ramzan, apprised the chair through a detailed PowerPoint Presentation and said that from 01-04-2023 to 30-04-2024, the district has reported 1860 cases of bites inflicted by stray dogs, out of 1860 PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), 1859 cases recovered in the district, besides this cases of 38 monkey and other animal bites and 2 snake bites recovered due to timely intervention of health authorities. CMO further said that anti-rabies vaccines are available in all CHCs, and PHCs of the district.

While emphasizing on curbing the stray dog menace, the DC said that stray dog menace has remained a pressing issue and the prevention of dog bites and other dog-related injuries is an increasingly important public health concern in sub-urban and rural areas of the district. He said that the concerned authorities have to curb the menace in a well coordinated and effective manner, and instructed the health authorities to be more proactive and ensure proper monitoring of dog bite cases with the help of HWCs and ASHAs for 28 days continuously.

Ayushi stressed Health authorities, Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry, Forest, Wildlife department, RDD and Municipality to work in a collaborative manner to control the stray dog menace, make a task force, devise SOPs (which cater to the entire district within the given resources. The DC gave a timeline of 15 days for formulation of SOPs/ Protocol for effectively curbing the menace in the district.

She instructed the concerned to identify and rope-in any NGO which is willing to work in this sector. Emphasizing on the need for awareness of people at village level, DC directed the Health and Animal Husbandry departments to launch an awareness campaign to inform people about the preventive measures from the diseases.

The meeting was attended by CMO Kupwara, DFO Kamraj, State Surveillance Officer, Rabies and Medical Superintendent Kupwara, Assistant Drug controller, Disease Investigating Officer, Animal Husbandry Kupwara, and other concerned.