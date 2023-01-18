

Kashmiris are known for throwing extravagant feasts but this family in Andhra Pradesh has crossed all limits.

A family of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh made the Makara Sankranti festival even more special for their son-in-law. The family treated him with a royal feast that included 379 food items on the occasion of Makara Sankranti.

“On #Sankranthi, A Family in Eluru treats their son-in-law with 379 different types of food. The number of food items is the highest that a family served their son-in-law in recent years and the royal feast has become the talk of the town. #AndhraPradesh,” a netizen wrote on Twitter.

The number of food items served to a son-in-law by his family members is the highest in recent years. The news of the royal welcome spread like fire with videos and pictures becoming viral on social media platforms.

A family had accorded a similar welcome to their would-be so-in-law on the occasion of Makar Sankranti last year. The family from Narsapuram in the undivided West Godavari district had treated him with 365 different types of food.