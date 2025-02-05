Srinagar, Feb 05: The newly inaugurated Z-Morh Tunnel in Ganderbal district is proving to be a game-changer for the Sonamarg tourist destination, boosting winter tourism in the region at a very large scale. Since its opening on January 13, more than 55,000 tourists have visited Sonamarg within just 16 days during the otherwise slow winter months.

The 6.5-kilometer-long tunnel, connecting Gagangir to Sonamarg, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has since facilitated seamless access to the picturesque valley, which was previously difficult to reach due to heavy snowfall and road closures. Official data reveals that among the 55,935 tourists who arrived post-inauguration, 1,114 were foreign visitors.

According to Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, CEO of the Sonamarg Development Authority, 33,990 tourists visited Sonamarg in the first 10 days of January 2025. However, after the opening of the tunnel, the number surged significantly.

“Earlier, due to the lack of road connectivity, Sonamarg would witness a sharp decline in visitors during December, January, and February, leaving local businesses struggling. This year, however, the scenario has changed completely,” Bhat said.

The increase in tourism has revitalized the local economy, with hotels, restaurants, and shops witnessing a surge in activity. “This place, which usually remained silent during winters, is now bustling with visitors,” Bhat added.

He also noted that Sonamarg currently has about 1.5 feet of snow, making it an ideal location for winter sports. The authorities are in talks with the sports department to organize skiing, skating, ice hockey, and other winter activities to further promote tourism.

Local business owners are optimistic about the future. Irshad Ahmad Wani, a shopkeeper dealing in warm clothing, expressed his satisfaction with the increase in footfall. “The winter was harsh, but our pockets are full thanks to the rush of tourists. With spring and summer approaching, we expect even better business,” he said. (With KNO inputs)