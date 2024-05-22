YSS organises district-level tourney for girls in basketball

SRINAGAR: The Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K has successfully organized the Inter-School (District Level) Tournament in Basketball here. Focusing on the themes of “Drug Free Srinagar” and “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao”, the event aimed to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle among the youth and empower girls through sports.

The tournament was organised in the discipline of basketball, specifically for girls under the age group of 17 years. The event was organised at Srinagar’s famous Gindun playfield. This tournament promises to be a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K, with the efficient organization of District Youth Services abs Sports Office Srinagar, has worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this tournament. The event witnessed the participation of various schools from the district, fostering healthy competition among the students. By promoting the themes of “Drug Free Srinagar” and “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,” the tournament aimed to create awareness and instill a sense of responsibility in the younger generation.