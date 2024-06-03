YSS hosts inter-school handball competition for girls

GANDERBAL: In an inspiring display of athleticism and sportsmanship, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Ganderbal organized a highly successful inter-school zonal level Handball competition for girls under 19 years of age.

The event, held at the zonal office ground in Kijpara, Kangan witnessed enthusiastic participation from various schools of the zone.

The competition culminated in an exciting final match between GHSS Kangan and GHS Preng.

Both teams showcased exceptional skill and determination. Ultimately, GHSS Kangan triumphed over GHS Preng in a closely fought match to claim the championship trophy.

The outstanding efforts of both teams were honored during the presentation ceremony, by awarding them well-deserved trophies.

In addition to the Handball competition, Zone Tullamulla of the district conducted intramural sports events, including Carrom at MS Larson and Yoga at MS Waskura. These activities are part of ongoing preparations for International Yoga Day, with schools organizing various Yoga sessions and competitions.

Zone Hariganiwan also contributed to the day’s sports festivities, hosting intramural Volleyball at HS Sumbal and Table Tennis at BHSS Gund Kullan.