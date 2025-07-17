‘Youth Parliament’: KU team secures spot among top 8 finalists

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: The University of Kashmir`s (KU`s) Youth Parliament Team has emerged victorious in the group-level competition of the 17th National Youth Parliament, organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

With this commendable achievement, the team has now qualified for the final round of the National-Level Youth Parliament, marking a proud moment for the University and the region.

Held under the banner of promoting democratic values, leadership and parliamentary knowledge among students, the competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading institutions across the country. The KU team stood out for its powerful presentation, clarity of thought and spirited debate, reflecting the University’s commitment to nurturing talent and youth leadership.

The selection of the team to the final round of this prestigious national competition is a testament to their hard work, dedication and the vibrant culture of student engagement promoted by the Division of Youth Affairs, under the aegis of the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), University of Kashmir.

VC KU Prof Nilofer Khan while applauding the team said “This achievement reflects the intellectual potential and disciplined energy of our youth. I commend the team and the mentor for bringing such laurels to the University and the region. The Youth Parliament is vibrant platform that cultivates leadership, civic awareness and the ability to articulate one’s vision for the country. I am proud of the way our youth parliament team has represented the University and of the efforts made by the Department of Students Welfare in nurturing such talent.”