Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, ‘Yamraj’ will be waiting for him.

The remark comes after a girl student lost her life when two motorcycle-borne persons pulled her ‘dupatta’ in a molestation attempt due to which she fell off her bicycle and was run over by another motorcyclist in Ambedkarnagar.

The incident occurred on Friday and the three accused were arrested on Saturday night. Police claimed two of the accused sustained bullet injuries while one suffered a leg fracture while trying to flee from custody on Sunday.

If someone commits a crime like harassing women in the state, ‘Yamraj’, the deity of death’ will be waiting for him, the CM said at an event here after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 76 projects worth Rs 343 crore in the district.

Adityanath highlighted the importance of a strong legal system for safeguarding law and order and stressed that no one will be allowed to misuse the law to disrupt the system.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh has often touted the Adityanath government’s handling of law and order in the state as one of its achievements.

In the CCTV footage, the victim, who was a class 11 student, and another girl are seen moving on their bicycles when a speeding bike approaches her from behind and the pillion rider pulls her dupatta as they pass by her.

The girl falls on the ground after losing balance and is run over by another motorist coming from behind.

The arrested accused were identified as Sehbaz and his brother Arbaz, who pulled the dupatta. The third accused, Faisal, ran over the girl. It is yet to be ascertained if there is any connection between the accused brothers and Faisal, the officials said.

Superintendent of Police of Ambedkarnagar Ajit Sinha told PTI on Sunday, “The three accused were being taken to hospital for a medical examination on Sunday. The trio jumped from the vehicle. They also snatched a police rifle and fired at our team.”

“In retaliatory firing, two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their leg while the third suffered a leg fracture. The three have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment,” he added.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault to outrage the modesty of a woman) along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.