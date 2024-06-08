Yoga festival celebrates women empowerment

SRINAGAR: A Yoga Festival titled “Yogotsav” with the theme “Yoga for Women Empowerment” was organized by the Directorate of Ayush Bemina Srinagar.

The event, held at JK Police Public School Srinagar, was chaired by Dy. Director Ayush Kashmir, Dr. Nuzhat Bashir, and supervised by Dr. Roohi, State Yoga Trainer, Dr. M. Jamal Bhat, Medical Officer Ayush, and Dr. Rohail Jan, Medical Officer Ayush, with the support of the school administration. The festival promised a day of profound healing, learning, and yogic celebration.

Dr. Archana Choudhary, a senior PWWA Member, was invited as the Chief Guest, while Snehal Sharma and Shweta, both senior PWWA members, attended as Guests of Honour. Snigdha Singh, Principal of JKPPS Srinagar, along with Pragati Pandey and Nikita, PWWA members, were also present.

Girl students of JKPPS participated with full zeal and enthusiasm, learning about various types of yoga, especially those beneficial for women, as part of India’s ancient tradition. The guests highlighted the importance and benefits of yoga in one’s life.

At the culmination of the program, Principal Snigdha Singh emphasized in her speech that yoga promises a healthy life and brings unity between mind and body, and harmony of thoughts.