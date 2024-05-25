`Yeh Haseen Vadiyan…’:  Come summer, Kashmir bursts at seams with tourists

Srinagar, May 24: Paradise is bursting at seams with tourists.

Tourists could be seen enjoying around the Dal Lake and adjacent areas here almost every day, which indicates the rise in footfall.

Wali Mohammad, Shikara Association President said that the footfall of tourists has increased in the Valley. “The rush will increase as the people outside are busy with the elections and are going to arrive here soon,” he said.

Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, President of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, stated that it is the peak season for tourism as there are vacations in different states

“We are witnessing a good rush of tourists in our houseboats and we are hopeful that it will go up further,” Pakhtoon said.

Gowhar Ahmad, a houseboat owner said that all the houseboats at present are jam-packed. “Those who have to book houseboats need to confirm it before a month as all the houseboats are packed this time,” he said.

Pertinently, Kashmir has been witnessing a rise in tourist footfall for the last couple of years with the government stating that record-breaking footfall is expected this year as well.

It may be noted that the Centre has included Jammu and Kashmir in the ‘Cool Summers of India’ campaign to promote tourism.

Under the ‘Cool Summers of India’ campaign, the ministry has, in consultation with respective state governments and Union territories, picked over 50 destinations and efforts are on to actively promote them as tourist attractions.

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime destinations, which the Centre is promoting under the campaign to attract more tourists to the destination.

As per reports, this summer, instead of Shimla, Manali, Nainital, or Mussourie, the union tourism ministry is making efforts to develop places including Patnitop in Jammu & Kashmir, to give tourists an option to escape from the scorching heat during the summers.

The other selected destinations include Bir Billing, Kinnaur, Dalhousie, and Tirthan in Himachal Pradesh, Auli in Uttarakhand, Wayanad in Kerala, Thenzawl in Mizoram, and Kurseong in West Bengal.

Under this initiative, sources said the government will focus on lesser-known places known for their crafts, culture, and cuisine.

This campaign is also aimed at decongesting the overcrowded hill stations and managing tourist flow in popular locations. (With KNO inputs)