Yash Paul Bourney sworn in as HC Judge

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 22: Senior Judicial Officer, Yash Paul Bourney was sworn in as the Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a solemn ceremony held in the Chief Justice’s Court at the Srinagar Wing of the High Court on Tuesday.Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, administered the oath of office to Justice Yash Paul Bourney.The Warrant of Appointment was read out by M. K. Sharma, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, who also conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.The ceremony was graced by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani and Justice Sanjay Parihar. Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Shahzad Azeem joined the ceremony through virtual mode from Jammu wing of the High Court.The family members, close relatives and friends of Justice Yash Paul Bourney were also present on the occasion, lending special significance to the ceremony.Among other dignitaries present were Mir Syed Latif, Judicial Member (HOD) of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar Bench, Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, M.K. Sinha, ADGP CID, Achal Sethi, Commissioner Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, IGP Security, Senior Advocates; Executive Members of the Kashmir Advocates’ Association and the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu; Law Officers; Judicial Officers; and officers of the High Court Registry.The Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, issued the notification appointing Justice Yash Paul Bourney as the Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on September 19, 2026.Born on August 25, 1967, Justice Yash Paul Bourney hails from village Dadwara, Bhaddu, Billawar, District Kathua. During his distinguished judicial career, he has held several important judicial and administrative assignments. He served as Principal District & Sessions Judge at Leh, Baramulla, Udhampur and Jammu, besides serving as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar and Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu.Justice Bourney also served in key institutional positions as Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority; Registrar Vigilance, High Court of J&K and Ladakh; and Director, J&K Judicial Academy.After serving as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Justice Bourney was appointed on deputation as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu. He was serving in the said capacity immediately prior to his elevation as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.