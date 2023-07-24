In a remarkable display of religious harmony and syncretic culture in India, the village of Hirebidanur in Karnataka has embraced the traditions of the Islamic month of Muharram, despite not having a single Muslim resident.

According to media reports, the village, located in Saundatti taluk, has been observing the rituals associated with Muharram for more than a century, showcasing the inclusive nature of its inhabitants.

The only visible sign of Islam in Hirebidanur is the recently renovated mosque, affectionately named the Mosque of ‘Fakireshwar Swami.’ Interestingly, the mosque was originally built by two Muslim brothers. After their passing, with no Muslims remaining in the area, the villagers, primarily belonging to the Hindu caste, took it upon themselves to preserve the mosque and continue the Muharram traditions every year.

As the month of Muharram arrives, the village streets come alive with vibrant illumination strands. The villagers engage in various customs, such as performing the dance of Karbala and adorning the village with intricate rope art. One of the most significant rituals is walking over fire, symbolizing their reverence for the martyrs Imam Husain and Imam Hasan.

To ensure the proper observance of Muharram, the villagers invite a moulvi from a nearby mosque to lead prayers and rituals for a period of seven days. The moulvi is warmly welcomed by the villagers, who provide him with accommodation and cater to all his needs during his stay. Throughout the rest of the year, the mosque is looked after by the Hindu priest Yallappa Naikar, who diligently tends to the place of worship, and the villagers continue to offer prayers there daily.

With a population of around 3,000, Hirebidanur is predominantly inhabited by the Kuruba and Valmiki communities. Despite not having a Muslim presence, the villagers have wholeheartedly embraced the traditions of Muharram, showcasing a heartwarming example of communal coexistence.

The significance of Muharram, the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramazan, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Hirebidanur. Last year, legislator Mahantesh Koujalagi provided a grant of Rs 8 lakhs to renovate the mosque building, further demonstrating the recognition and support for this unique interfaith bond within the community.

The village of Hirebidanur stands as a beacon of religious tolerance and mutual respect, where the spirit of unity transcends religious boundaries and fosters an environment of shared cultural heritage. This harmonious coexistence serves as an inspiration for societies worldwide, celebrating diversity and promoting interfaith understanding.